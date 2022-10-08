Union claims overworked Correos employees are going postal in Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 18:50

CORREOS: Union claims that national postal service needs more staff in Elche Photo credit: Direcccion de Comunicacion de Correos

THE Correos postal service in Elche needs another 22 employees, according to CSIF, the union that represents them.

“CSIF wishes to draw attention to the fact that staff are most needed in the deliveries section and most especially those working in the Special Services Unit,” a union statement announced.

“Each Monday, they are faced with trolleys containing on average 600 items which the Unit’s four employees cannot cope with.”

The CSIF members are now carrying out 20-minute stoppages at 8.45am on weekdays in Elche outside the Number 3 delivery section and the Special Services Unit.

Meanwhile, Correos has denied that more staff are required. In response, the CSIF alleged that the postal service’s reluctance to increase its Elche personnel is increasing the workload for the existing employees, who are consequently under great pressure.

“This is leading to sick leave for anxiety and depression which undermines their health and also affects the service that Correos gives,” the union said.

