Construction company given four hours to demolish Elche (Alicante) railway bridge

By Linda Hall • 09 October 2022 • 11:30

BRIDGE PROJECT: Local train on the Alicante-Murcia line Photo credit: Philmarin

AN Elche development company has been given four hours to demolish a railway bridge.

The existing two-lane bridge needs to be replaced with a 22-metre, four-lane viaduct that will link a future residential complex of 1,200 properties with the N-340 road.

National rail operator, Renfe, and infrastructure administrator, Adif, finally authorised the demolition after months of formalities but specified that the demolition must be carried out between 1.30am and 5.30am.

Neither passengers nor goods trains will be using the Alicante-Murcia line at this time, although a Renfe employee will ensure that the track is entirely clear before work begins.

Most of the old bridge has already been dismantled apart from the section over the railway line, which the construction company hopes to remove later this month.

The girders supporting the new €700,000 bridge will be installed at the same time while the remaining work, which does not affect the track below, can be carried out during the daytime.

The urbanisation promoters hope to carry out the demolition later this month, ready to start work on the new bridge which will take approximately six months to complete.

