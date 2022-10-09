News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 09 October 2022 • 15:11

LUCEROS STATION: Tram terminus in Alicante City Photo credit: CC/Pixelat

Rail links CARLOS MAZON, president of the Diputacion provincial council, has made bringing the Tram from Alicante City to Elche one of his principal election promises. Should the Partido Popular control the Diputacion again after the municipal elections next May, he would also prioritise a Denia-Gandia rail link, Mazon declared.

Give us time THE regional Health department has received 12 bids to build a €70 million extension to the Vega Baja hospital but has not had enough time to analyse the documents received. Plans to publish an evaluation of all the technical proposals have been temporarily shelved, the Health department said.

Burning issue ELCHE city hall confirmed that the ban on lighting bonfires to dispose of agricultural waste has been temporarily lifted following the repeal of Article Three of Spain’s Waste Disposal Law. Being able to burn stubble and weeds was essential for Elche’s agricultural sector, city mayor Carlos Gonzalez said.

Squatter app CALLOSA is the Valencian Community’s first municipality to introduce an app dealing specifically with squatters. Thanks to Alerta Okup, residents now have an anonymous and direct means of contacting the town hall to report any type of activity connected to illegal entry, announced Callosa mayor Manuel Martinez Sirvent.

Eat up SEA LETTUCE could soon appear on local restaurant menus, courtesy of Mediterranean Algae, a start-up company linked to Alicante University’s Science Park. The company has begun distributing this edible seaweed to a dozen Alicante restaurants whose chefs are currently experimenting with ways of incorporating it into their repertoires.

