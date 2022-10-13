Guaranteeing water for La Nucia (Alicante) with a second water deposit

By Linda Hall • 13 October 2022 • 14:21

NEW DEPOSIT: La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano visits work in progress Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA is preparing to build a new, larger-capacity deposit for the town’s domestic water.

Building the 7,000-cubic metre deposit, which will cost €1.3 million, began last month on land adjoining the Rotes deposit, near the high school. If all goes according to plan, work should be completed within five months, the town hall announced.

Plans include renewing the waterpipes which carry Marina Baja Water Consortium supplies from the water purifying plant to the main deposit, which was built in the 1980s, and to the new facility.

“During the previous legislative term we built the purifying plant to eliminate cloudiness from the domestic supply once and for all,” La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano said.

“The existing deposit will continue providing a service,” he added. “Our aim is to guarantee an efficient sufficient supply for the existing network, and to be prepared for future growth.”

