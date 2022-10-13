Police hero who died in flood rescue honoured in Calpe (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 13 October 2022 • 12:33

COUNCIL MEETING: Villa de Calpe Gold Medal for the late Manuel Policarpo Moll Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE’S Policia Local station will be named after Manuel Policarpo Moll.

The 49-year-old officer, who was posthumously awarded the Villa de Calpe Gold Medal, lost his life on September 18 as he attempted to rescue a man trapped in his car as it was swept away during a flash flood.

He had been a member of Calpe’s Policia Local force for 23 years .

“All that that the town hall can do is to pay homage to him for what he did,” declared Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala at the town hall at an Extraordinary Plenary Meeting.

“And one way of doing that is with the Villa de Calpe Gold Medal.”

Sala went on to explain that, at the request of the Policia Local force, the station would now bear Manuel Policarpo Moll’s name.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.