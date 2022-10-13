Sunset ceremony aboard navy boat in Benidorm (Alicante) on Spain’s National Day

By Linda Hall • 13 October 2022 • 11:41

NAVAL VISIT: Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez aboard the Formentor on October 12 Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

THE Spanish Navy patrol boat Formentor held an open day in Benidorm on Spain’s National Day, October 12.

Mayor Toni Perez was invited to visit the boat when the Spanish flag was ceremoniously lowered at 7.29pm, just as the sun was setting.

Accompanied by councillors including Public Safety councillor Lorenzo Martinez, Perez joined the Formentor’s commanding officer, First Lieutenant Sergio Duce and the central government’s Sub-delegate for Defence, Naval Captain Joaquin Vergara.

The ceremony concluded with a toast to the Spanish Navy’s highest-ranking officer, King Felipe VI.

Visits to the boat began at 10am on October 12 and continued until 1pm, restarting at 4.30pm until 7pm. Following the flag lowering-ceremony the visits resumed until 9pm.

The Formentor belong to the Maritime Task Force Command based in Cartagena and provides back up for Spanish and international ships as well as Nato’s Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping group.

